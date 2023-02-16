Watch: JSO releases video of officer-involved shooting on Lannie Road

Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (WARNING: This story may be disturbing to some)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage Thursday of an incident involving a man shot to death by officers earlier this month on the Northside

Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself. The man also made statements to dispatchers about shooting at any police that came into his property and that he was drunk, according to JSO.

Officers attempted to talk to Gray but after several minutes officers reported hearing gunshots.

Police say SWAT communicated with the Gray for over an hour before he was eventually persuaded to come outside

Gray exited the home on his hands and knees and placed a handgun in front of him on the porch area, police said. He then picked up the gun and fired at officers, police say.

Officers returned fire and Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO says that due to the officer's positions, body worn video was not able to be taken of the actual shooting. However, you can hear audio of the interaction with police via body camera in the video provided by police.

Six officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome of an official investigation, per JSO policy, the sheriff said.