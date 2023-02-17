Man dead after shooting at Southside motel, Jacksonville police say

JSO's Homicide Unit is on the scene canvassing for witnesses and any additional evidence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Jacksonville motel Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 3:50 p.m., units were dispatched to the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail in reference to a shooting.

When units arrived, police say an adult man was found inside one of the rooms suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and late pronounced dead, says JSO.

JSO's Homicide Unit is on the scene canvassing for witnesses and any additional evidence.

Police say that the hotel was closed down, but that people were still living there. No weapon was located.