JFRD responds to 3-alarm fire at Jacksonville Metal Recycling facility, parts of Phillips Highway closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large fire at the Jacksonville Metal Recycling facility has caused the city to shut down parts of Philips Highway Sunday morning.

According to the Jacksvonille Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. It is believed the fire was under a large pile of recycling metal before it was reported. No one was at the facility at the time.

No building at the facility has been damaged as the fire has been isolated to the recycling materials, the JFRD reported. At this time, there are no visible flames, however, firefighters believe there may be hidden voids underneath the metal. The department is working with the facility's owners to use machines to expose any hidden fire.

As many as three engines from JFRD and about 70 firefighters have responded. Currently, firefighters are spraying the facility with about 3,000 - 4,000 gallons of water per minute.

So far, there have been no injuries reproted.

The cause of the fire is not known. The department has requested the fire marshal to assist in the investigation.

Phillips Highway is currently closed in both directions between Reba Avenue and University Boulevard. The closure is set to be lifted at around 1 p.m.