2 adults, 1 child safe after fire breaks out at home on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is safe but without a place to stay after a fire broke out at a Northside home overnight.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says crews responded to the 17400 block of Pentel Court to battle a residential structure fire around 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see fire showing from the home's second story, according to a tweet from JFRD.

JFRD said two adults and a child lived in the home. They were all able to make it out safely.

Crews are now investigating what caused the fire to start. Crews on the scene told First Coast News they believe the cause may have been electrical.