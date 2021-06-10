New JFRD video shows how crews battled flames that destroyed a Jacksonville church

The footage includes live video from the scene, pictures, and the initial 911 call from a neighbor reporting the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released a new video Tuesday that shows how crews battled a fire that ultimately ended up destroying a North Jacksonville church last month.

Firefighters responded to St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church of Jacksonville on Bernard Road around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Crews made it to the scene in under five minutes and were able to have the fire under control within an hour, JFRD said.

When crews first arrived, they saw heavy fire, with the initial report stating the fire was fully involved. The church is off the beaten path, so nobody saw it, JFRD said, so it could have been burning for a while.

Because of the extent of the flames, crews were unable to make an interior attack and this was strictly a defensive fire, authorities said.

In the never-before-seen footage, Stephanie McCluney with JFRD walks viewers through how crews attacked the fire. The footage includes live video from the scene, pictures, and the initial 911 call from a neighbor reporting the fire.

Sadly, the church was a complete loss. No one was hurt and no one was inside the church during the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal who early on did not think the fire was suspicious, JFRD said.