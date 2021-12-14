Dog rescued from house fire by Clay County firefighters

Firefighters needed to use oxygen to revive the dog before taking it to the vet.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on the St. Johns County Fire Rescue getting a therapy dog dated Dec. 13.

A family dog is safe after heroic firefighters in Clay County helped to revive the dog during a fire Tuesday.

According to the Clay County Fire Rescue, the fire happened at a home in the 1300 block of King Rail Lane in Middleburg at around 12:50 p.m. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene.

A picture posted by Clay County Fire Rescue's Facebook shows possibly the garage of the home severely damaged with what appears to be the ceiling collapsed onto the floor.

Crews rescued a dog that one in the home. Firefighters needed to use oxygen to revive the dog before taking it to the vet.

There were no injuries reported by the fire department.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.