'I can't miss those doses': Jacksonville man dies after not receiving heart medication while in jail
Dexter Barry was arrested for simple assault and taken to jail, where he never received his anti-rejection medication for his heart transplant.
The timestamps in this story show the times throughout the body camera footage that Barry repeated that he needed his medication.
A dispute over Wi-Fi wound up costing a Jacksonville man his life.
Dexter Barry died after spending two days in jail without his heart medication he depended on.
Barry's kids are still grieving, but they're hoping their fathers death will draw more attention to inmate medical care.
17:40:06: "I take rejection meds for my heart transplant. I can't miss those doses."
Dexter Barry's children say their father was diligent about taking his heart medications - his new heart wasn't something he took for granted.
He was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008 and waited 12 years to get a new heart.
"When I say, like, hurdles, he went through a lot just to get where he was. He was a fighter," said Dexter Barry Jr., Barry's son. "He wasn't going to give up. He just fought and fought and fought."
Police arrived Barry's apartment on a Friday in November after his neighbor called.
Barry and his neighbor had been arguing about a Wi-Fi plan they shared. Barry threatened to beat him up if he didn't stop using it.
"It's just going to be to separate you all for a cool off period," the arresting officer told Barry.
Barry was arrested on a simple assault charge for threatening violence.
17:50:47: "You taking me to jail, and me missing my meds are going to get my heart rejected."
Body camera video shows Barry told the arresting officer several times he needed the heart medication.
Court documents show Barry also told the judge during his court appearance he needed the meds.
Barry Jr. says his father didn't have anyone's number memorized, so he didn't know about his father's arrest until after he'd bonded out two days later.
"When I spoke to him Monday, he told me the rundown, and I could hear it in his voice he wasn't sounding like himself," said Barry Jr.
Three days later, Barry died from cardiac arrest.
17:43:58: "I just told you I got to take my medicine"
Barry's children have contacted a lawyer, hoping something can be done to stop other families from going through the same thing.
"That was all my father lived for," said Barry Jr. "'Hey, I got to take my pills so I can see my grandkids, so I can see my kids.' Like, 'I don't want to die, I want to see my family.' He sucked it up and took 20 plus pills a day."
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to First Coast News's request for comment quickly, however they said they couldn't comment on Barry's case with a lawsuit pending.
The Barry's attorney says they haven't filed yet - but will when he's sure they have all the information and documents they need.
"Not only are we distraught about the fact that we no longer have our father," said Janelle King, Barry's daughter. "We feel even worse for the family of the person that donated the heart to our father. Our dad should have lived longer than two years after his transplant. The heart was healthy."