'I can't miss those doses': Jacksonville man dies after not receiving heart medication while in jail

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Dexter Barry was arrested for simple assault and taken to jail, where he never received his anti-rejection medication for his heart transplant.

"I just told you I got to take my medicine"

"You taking me to jail, and me missing my meds are going to get my heart rejected."

"I take rejection meds for my heart transplant. I can't miss those doses."

Barry's kids are still grieving, but they're hoping their fathers death will draw more attention to inmate medical care.

Dexter Barry died after spending two days in jail without his heart medication he depended on.

A dispute over Wi-Fi wound up costing a Jacksonville man his life.

The timestamps in this story show the times throughout the body camera footage that Barry repeated that he needed his medication.

17:40:06 : "I take rejection meds for my heart transplant. I can't miss those doses."



Dexter Barry's children say their father was diligent about taking his heart medications - his new heart wasn't something he took for granted.

He was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008 and waited 12 years to get a new heart.

"When I say, like, hurdles, he went through a lot just to get where he was. He was a fighter," said Dexter Barry Jr., Barry's son. "He wasn't going to give up. He just fought and fought and fought."

Police arrived Barry's apartment on a Friday in November after his neighbor called.

Barry and his neighbor had been arguing about a Wi-Fi plan they shared. Barry threatened to beat him up if he didn't stop using it.

"It's just going to be to separate you all for a cool off period," the arresting officer told Barry.