Police: 3rd Duval County Jail inmate in a week has died

Two other inmates died on Monday, March 13, one of whom had been in the hospital for a lengthy stay.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate at the Duval County Jail has been pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. as inmates woke up for breakfast, Nathan Russow, 34, was found in his cell. Lifesaving measures were attempted but he was not able to be revived, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

No foul play is suspected in this case, according to police.

He was awaiting trial on drug possession charges and had only been in jail for 12 days.

He is the third Jacksonville inmate to die in the past week.

Mickel Herndon, 54, was also found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, March 13. He was waiting for his trial on auto theft charges, and had only been in prison for only five days -- he was arrested March 8, the day after Russow.

Police said Herndon went to sleep around midnight and was found around 4 a.m., slumped against the wall.

Corrections officers and medical staff tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Police said the scene was processed by investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office, but there appears to be no foul play.

Monday was the same day that a 65-year-old inmate, Dextor Hill, died at the hospital. He was arrested for attempted murder and awaiting trial in Duval.