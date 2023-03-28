Man dies days after being arrested in Flagler County

While under medical supervision, deputies say Michael Springman’s health quickly deteriorated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man booked into the Flagler County jail died several days after being arrested in, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On March 8, deputies say a Flagler County arrest warrant was issued for Michael Louis Springman, 54, for failure to appear for court on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia in Flagler County.

On March 18, Springman was arrested by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remained for six days until he was transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Deputies say Springman was screened by medical staff during the intake process and reported a recent hospitalization and significant medical history exacerbated by a long period of illicit drug use. As a result of the medical screening, he was placed on a heightened medical watch with evaluations at increased intervals by medical staff.

At approximately 4 p.m. on March 25, Springman was evaluated by medical staff with no noted issues.

One hour later, the medical staff returned to further evaluate Springman and say they noted pronounced breathing difficulty. Medical staff provided immediate care and Flagler County Fire-Rescue was immediately called for transport to AdventHealth Palm Coast. Springman was admitted to the hospital.

On March 26, while a patient at the hospital, Springman’s health quickly deteriorated. The hospital placed Springman on life support and his listed next of kin was notified. After consulting with hospital staff and the attending physician, deputies say his family made the decision to remove Springman from life support

A thorough clinical mortality review is now being conducted by the jail’s medical provider as required by contract for all inmate deaths, whether natural or otherwise occurring offsite.