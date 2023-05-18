Jacksonville man arrested on murder warrant out of Miami-Dade County

Louis Redmon, 23, is also being charged with robbery with a firearm, armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an affidavit.

MIAMI — A man was arrested in Jacksonville on a murder warrant out of Miami-Dade County.

Louis Redmon, 23, is also being charged with robbery with a firearm, armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an affidavit.

On Feb. 19, officers responded to a fast food location in North Miami Beach in reference to a man on the ground. When officers arrived, the affidavit says the man had a gunshot wound to his head.

They attempted life-saving measures, but officers say the man was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office later noted that the victim sustained three gunshot wounds in total.

Police noted that a nearby vehicle has a large amount of blood concentrated on the driver's side and there were several shell casings on the pavement.

Deputies say surveillance video shows a man entering the parking lot in a hooded sweatshirt, open the driver's side door and fire at the victim.

Investigators say that man was later identified as Redmon.