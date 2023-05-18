Jacksonville man arrested on murder warrant out of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI — A man was arrested in Jacksonville on a murder warrant out of Miami-Dade County.
Louis Redmon, 23, is also being charged with robbery with a firearm, armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an affidavit.
On Feb. 19, officers responded to a fast food location in North Miami Beach in reference to a man on the ground. When officers arrived, the affidavit says the man had a gunshot wound to his head.
They attempted life-saving measures, but officers say the man was later pronounced dead.
The Medical Examiner's Office later noted that the victim sustained three gunshot wounds in total.
Police noted that a nearby vehicle has a large amount of blood concentrated on the driver's side and there were several shell casings on the pavement.
Deputies say surveillance video shows a man entering the parking lot in a hooded sweatshirt, open the driver's side door and fire at the victim.
Investigators say that man was later identified as Redmon.
He was taken into custody on April 27 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of Duval County for failure to return a hired vehicle.