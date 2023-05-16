JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting, following disagreement

A man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in a shooting Monday night on Jacksonville's westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound Monday night in a shooting on Jacksonville's westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3200 Dignan Street in reference to the reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say initial evidence reveals that some sort of disagreement happened prior to the shooting.

The person of interest is in custody, as Violent Crime and Crime Scene detectives are currently conducting an investigation.