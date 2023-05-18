Jacksonville mother faces murder charge after abuse-related death of baby

Tania Nicole McGowan, 23, was already in jail on charges of child abuse and neglect after the death of her baby.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is now facing charges for murder in the death of an infant, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Tania Nicole McGowan, 23, was already in jail on charges of child abuse and neglect after the death of her baby. On Wednesday, she was arrested for murder, as well.

On December 11, 2022, officials responded to the 14000 block of Duval Road after reports of an unresponsive infant. The baby was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the baby boy was 5 months old and only weighed around seven pounds.

The report indicates that during the time the victim was alive, he was never seen by a doctor. The report says McGowan admitted she noticed the child was slimming down, but she thought he was just getting taller.

The medical examiner told investigators there was no evidence of food in the child's stomach and that he seemed very malnourished.