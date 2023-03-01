Jacksonville City Council votes to approve spending for pump station in San Marco

Tuesday night, the city council voted in favor of spending $900,000 to obtain the land needed for the construction of a pump station on La Salle Street in San Marco.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday night, the city council voted in favor of spending $900,000 to obtain the land needed for the construction of a pump station on La Salle Street in San Marco. It's an investment the city of Jacksonville says is crucial to prevent flooding in San Marco. The city council approved buying a piece of property where a pump station is now expected to be built. The area of San Marco is known for its flooding during storms and the pump station would relieve that and pump water back into the St. Johns River.

"When this area overflows and floods with water, what you have is potholes, cracked asphalt, you have sidewalks that have to be replaced and this is millions of dollars of infrastructure work that needs to be done so putting this pump system in place saves millions of dollars of infrastructure work," Councilmember Matt Carlucci said.

During public comment, some expressed their concerns about the property's cost and pollution concerns. Councilmember Matt Carlucci admitted spending $900,000 for the property was hefty but it will save the city a lot of money in the long run.

This is going to bring such quality of life, relief and help to the public health of welfare to this stretch of San Marco," Councilmember Matt Carlucci said.