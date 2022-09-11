San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding

A neighbor who's lived in San Marco for 40-plus years shared how he is preparing for Nicole after the lessons he learned during Irma.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors.

Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole.

'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged by flood water.

A much more modest measure compared to the store's preventative steps during Hurricane Ian when it packed up the entire store into a U-Haul truck.

Residents were also taking preventative measures Wednesday afternoon as well, including Don Pepe.

Pepe has lived on Cedar Street for 40-plus years and has endured several hurricanes, Irma being the worst.

Water submerged his front yard and poured into his house, he lost his pickup truck, several motorcycles, among other valuables.

While Nicole isn't forecasted to pack the same punch as Ian, he is still prepared as if it will.

Pepe's garage is filled with everyday tools and devices that double as hurricane resources.

"Not a hard and fast list I probably should have a hurricane list, but it's scribbled into the back of my mind." Pepe said.

Folding tool tables sit beside his washer and dryer which sits on a DIY shelf a few feet off the floor.

"Saves your back anyway, was a good idea." Pepe said with a smile.

Inside his house his fridge sits on a lift, several inches off the ground.

"I have a crank, so I can roll it out from the wall and crank it up to get it out from above the water." Pepe said.

This Old House has seen an upgrade or two, modifications that come with reminders of what happened during Irma. His home was devastated, and now he knows what point he should be worried about Nicole.