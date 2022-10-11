x
County-by-County | Tropical Storm Nicole damage reports

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday morning as a category 1 hurricane and was quickly downgraded to tropical storm. That didn't prevent the damage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains.

Here's what county's around the First Coast are experiencing.

Bradford County

  • No substantial damage reported

Clay County

  • No substantial damage reported before noon Thursday. Authorities will be assessing.
  • Moderate flooding at Doctors Inlet
  • Uptick in power outages due to wind.

Duval County

  • Erosion at the beach
  • Tidal flooding dangers at the beaches
  • Flooding on Ken Knight Drive
  • Flooding in San Marco

Flagler County

  • Erosion of south part of A1A, road collapsing in some areas
  • Breaches to dune system in northern portion of the county
  • More damage expected with hightide

Nassau County

*Waiting for response from emergency management

Putnam County

  • Multiple trees down
  • Two trees into homes

St. Johns County

  • Bridge of Lions closed in St. Augustine
  • A1A in Vilano Beach 
  • South end of A1A going into Flagler closed due to wash out.
  • Multiple areas of County Road 13 closed due to flooding.
Union County

  • No substantial damage reported

Watch Live | Tropical Storm Nicole severe weather coverage

