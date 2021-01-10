Jacksonville recycling collection ends Monday | Here's what you need to know

The city says home recycling collection is being suspended so it can focus on yard waste collection instead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning Monday, the City of Jacksonville will suspend the collection of recyclables. This is to focus on collecting yard waste in front of people's homes, which for some residents, has not been picked up in more than a month.

City leaders have maintained the struggles when it comes to waste collection are due to a labor shortage.

"This has been a difficult decision," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We understand that this is frustrating and are working on multiple fronts to improve waste collection services. We look forward to the day we can resume curbside recycling collection, and we thank citizens for their patience during this challenging time.”

Last week, the City Council approved a proposal of appropriating $4 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to address the city's waste collection problems, though it is unclear exactly how that money will be used or when any plans will be implemented.

For the time being, residents may use their recycling cans as trash cans for waste collection, including yard waste.

For recycling, people will need to drop their recyclables off at one of 14 sites in Duval County. There will be no cost for people who drop off their recyclables, and all 14 sites will remain open Monday-Saturday from sunrise to sunset.

The city will take the recyclables collected at each of the 14 sites to Jacksonville's contracted Material Recycling Facility.

The 14 recycling drop-off sites are:

Blue Cypress Regional Park- 4112 University Blvd. N. – 32277

William F. Sheffield Regional Park - 3659 New Berlin Rd. – 32226

Girvin Road Landfill - 515 Girvin Rd. – 32225

Southside Estates Elementary Park - 9775 Ivey Rd. – 32246

Earl Johnson Memorial Park - 5308 St. Augustine Rd. – 32207

Palmetto Leaves Regional Park- 5760 Greenland Rd. – 32257

A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park - 1096 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. – 32206

Dinsmore Playground Park- 10632 Old Kings Rd. – 32219

Hammond Park - 2142 Melson Ave. – 32254

Mary Lena Gibbs Community Center - 6974 Wilson Blvd. – 32210

Fort Family Regional Park - 8000 Baymeadows Rd. E. – 32256

Normandy Park - 1728 Lindsey Rd. – 32221

Castaway Island Preserve - 2885 San Pablo Rd. S. – 32225

Riverside Park - 753 Park St. – 32204

For additional information, please see the attached FAQs or call 904-630-2489.