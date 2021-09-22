It's fall y'all! Giant crop maze in Green Cove Springs honors hometown hero

A portion of the tickets sales will be donated to Clay High School’s Claire McCool Memorial Scholarship fund.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A crop maze in Green Cove Springs has a very special theme this year, and you can score discounted tickets!

Amazing Grace Family Farms says it's excited to honor and celebrate the achievements of hometown hero, Caeleb Dressel, in the Tokyo Olympics as the 2021 maze design.



Additionally, a portion of the tickets sales will be donated to Clay High School’s Claire McCool Memorial Scholarship fund. The fund was created to honor a beloved math teacher who died in 2017 from breast cancer.



"Thank you, Caeleb, for being a role model in and out of the pool where your character and humility shine as bright as your Gold Medals," said the farm in a Facebook post.

The farm's pre-season sale is live now, where you can get up to 35% off tickets, but act fast! The sale ends Sept. 24. Click here for more.

Wondering what else the farm has to offer besides a corn maze? With the purchase of a ticket you'll be able to stroll through a pumpkin patch, enjoy the farm's jump pad, pet farm animals, play on the playground and much more.