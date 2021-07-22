Innovative hub to work, play now open in Nocatee

Northern St. Johns County is now home to an innovative hub where you can work and play. The Link opened this month in the heart of Nocatee.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — When Brad Morrison, CEO of a fully remote tech company moved to St. Johns County he was looking for office space. He found it at The Link.



“What really makes The Link unique is the community of support for entrepreneurs, and also the fact that they have so many events and activities for people of all ages,” Morrison said.



While he is working on the second floor, his 10-year-old daughter can take part in art camp and all kinds of activities on the first floor.



“Usually I'm driving around all over to take her to a camp somewhere. But here, it's just so convenient. It's literally where my office is located.”



Raghu Misra, Founder and CEO of The Link, wanted to a create a space that would give people the chance to have a better work-life balance, a central place to learn, play, think and do without having to commute.



“The entire family can come and do whatever they want to do without having to go to ten different places,” Raghu said. “The parents can do their work, they can do their yoga, fitness, whatever else while the kids are actually in another one of the other six studios where they can actually be doing their own martial arts or kids yoga.”

From shared and private office space to meeting rooms, the 22,000 square-foot space will soon also include a podcast studio for members to use.

“We are going to be having an innovation lab upstairs. We are going to be growing a lot of or nurturing a lot of startups,” Raghu said. “This is a one-of-a-kind building from the amount of technology capabilities that are inside the building. We're truly calling this a building of the future.”

Raghu says it’s also a place to promote local artists.

“In terms of the painters and glassblowing artists, and you know, you name it, our whole point is to be the venue where talent, local talent gets showcased,” Raghu said.

Students will be able to take virtual field trips around the world and space in the Flagler Health+ immersive studio.

“Thanks to all the content that NASA is letting us download for letting people go on a field trip to Mars or to the ISS or whatever be the case,” Raghu said. “So our whole thing from Link is to let people of all age groups experience life, and have fun while being here.”