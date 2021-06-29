Company announces plans to expand, hire over 100 employees in Jacksonville

Revalize says the expansion of staff will help support its new global headquarters in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, a Jacksonville-based technology firm announced details about plans to expand to create nearly 100 new jobs here on the First Coast.

AutoQuotes has called Jacksonville their home for years, but now, their new parent company Revalize will be bringing more than 100 software and technology jobs to town.

The company also announced updates on new investments into the company and on their business growth.

Current openings within the company include accountants, financial analysts, operations & analytics, customer support, managers and more.

The company says the announcement aligns with broader economic development efforts to position Jacksonville as a technology hub.