TD Bank bringing more than 250 Jobs to Jacksonville with new operations center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 250 jobs are coming to the Jacksonville area over the next two years.

TD Bank announced Wednesday that it is expanding its presence in Jacksonville through a new lease of more than 30,000 square feet of office space and building new stores in the area.

This new expansion will bring more than 250 total jobs to the region over the next two years. The new operations center will add approximately 200 customer service and operations positions.

Additionally, the bank will now have an additional space in the Deerwood office park where it maintains an existing corporate presence.

"Florida is experiencing growth unlike any other state in the country and the addition of our new operations center and the enhancements we're making to our store network are investments in the Florida Market for years to come," said Nick Miceli, Regional President, Florida Metro, TD Bank. "We believe the state's growth could support up to 30 new retail locations over the next five years. We look forward to continuing our commitment in the area as a growth company."

TD leased 30,031-square-foot office space for the new operations center and will fully renovate the space over the next year, the company said in a press release.

The corporate space will also be near TD's local leadership offices and retail space on Gate Parkway.

"I applaud TD Bank for bringing more than 250 new jobs to Jacksonville," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "We are seeing companies from across the country flock to Florida as a direct result of our policies that keep businesses open and taxes low. Jacksonville has become a hub for the financial services industry, and I am proud to see even more job growth in the area with today's announcement from TD Bank."

Aside from the expansion, the bank has also made investments in the local community. In 2020, the TD Charitable Foundation awarded $2.7 million in grants in Florida.

"This announcement of TD Bank's expansion and creation of 250 new jobs adds to Jacksonville's already great momentum as a leading destination for the financial services industry," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "To have one of the nation's ten largest banks with more than 150 years of experience recognize our community's potential is a tremendous vote of confidence in the future growth of our city."