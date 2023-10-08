Inmate dies in Duval County Jail, marks 11th death this year

Danny James, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 4:50 a.m. Thursday, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man that was being held at a pre-trial detention facility in Duval County, is dead after he was found unresponsive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man, identified as Danny James, 40, was found at approximately 4:50 a.m., on Thursday police say. Officers began rescue efforts until medical staff arrived. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

James' death marks the 11th death in Duval County Jail this year, and the second in the last week.

Investigators say it's possible James had an undetermined medical episode. JSO says James did not have any contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to his death.

James was originally taken into custody on May 15, 2021, for fleeing and attempting to elude police, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.