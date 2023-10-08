Victim identified; surveillance video shows moments before two women killed in San Marco shooting

Dos Gatos employee, Paige Pringle, and another woman were killed in an early-morning shooting Wednesday at a San Marco railroad crossing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the victims involved in a deadly early-morning shooting at a railroad crossing in San Marco Wednesday, has been identified as Paige Pringle. A co-worker of Pringle, who worked at Dos Gatos bar in downtown Jacksonville, confirmed her death to First Coast News, On Your Side Thursday afternoon.

Pringle was one of two women killed during a shooting. Jacksonville police have not identified the second victim killed.

Dos Gatos closed its doors Wednesday posting on Facebook that they were mourning a member of their family. People dropped off flowers and lit candles outside of the business. The bar reopened Thursday and Dos Gatos posted on its Facebook page:

"Thursday - We’re back doing what Paige would want us to - making everyone happy. Stop by and share your favorite story and enjoy a cocktail. Thank you to everyone who left a kind message, flowers by the door. We‘ve moved them inside."

First Coast News obtained surveillance video from a San Marco business minutes before the two women were fatally shot Wednesday morning. The shooting led to a crash involving a car and a train.

Surveillance video obtained from Fifi's Fine Resale Apparel, shows a man walking by the storefront at 1:30 a.m. At 1:31 a.m., Wednesday morning, the video shows a white vehicle driving North on Hendricks Avenue, followed by a smaller black car.

At 1:32 a.m. a smaller black car is seen driving south in the opposite direction. At 1:53 a.m., an ambulance is seen leaving the area with sirens on. At 1:56 a.m., a firetruck and a JFRD vehicle left the area.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to 1403 Hendricks Ave. in reference to a crash. Police found a woman, believed to be Pringle, in her upper 20s to lower 30s, who had been shot multiple times inside a white SUV. JSO's Sgt. Rudlaff says the second woman, believed to be about "50 to 55 years old," was found shot outside the SUV. That woman has not been identified.

Rudlaff says after the driver of the SUV was shot, the SUV rolled and collided with the train that was passing by at the time of the incident. He says that JSO's initial investigation reveals that the driver stopped at a railroad crossing for the train as it was passing and was then shot, which caused her to crash into the train.

Police say the first woman, believed to be Pringle, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second unidentified woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

JSO says they will be working with CSX and East Coast Railway to gather leads.

On Thursday, First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asking if this was a targeted or random shooting and if there is suspect information known at this time. JSO declined to answer.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, via email at JSOCrimeTips@fjaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.