Mayor Deegan announces 7 new city appointments

"I'm proud that our new hires look a lot like Jacksonville." Latest appointments take major steps to increase diversity, mayor says.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan announced a new set of appointments to the city of Jacksonville Thursday afternoon. During a press conference, Mayor Deegan named seven new members that will be taking over positions across city sectors.

The new appointees include:

Randy DeFloor , who will serve as the next General Counsel for the city of Jacksonville. Her legal career includes serving as counsel to two of Jacksonville's Fortune 500 companies.

who will serve as the next for the city of Jacksonville. Her legal career includes serving as counsel to two of Jacksonville's Fortune 500 companies. Nina Sickler will be the new Director of Public Works . Sickler will be the first woman to ever hold this position. She is a registered professional engineer who has experience leading more than 200 projects across Jacksonville.

will be the new . Sickler will be the first woman to ever hold this position. She is a registered professional engineer who has experience leading more than 200 projects across Jacksonville. Alex Alston will serve as the Chief of Sports & Entertainment . Alston is the Jacksonville Police Athletic League Board President and a Board Member of Visit Jacksonville.

will serve as the . Alston is the Jacksonville Police Athletic League Board President and a Board Member of Visit Jacksonville. Dr. Rudy Jamison Jr. will serve as the Executive Director of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commisssion (JHRC) . Served as a director and professor at UNF, focusing on race relations, urban education, community partnership, and leadership development.

will serve as the . Served as a director and professor at UNF, focusing on race relations, urban education, community partnership, and leadership development. Jimmy Midyette will serve as the Diversity Manager for the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission (JHRC) . He has provided legal expertise and support for the American Civil Liberties Union, Equality Florida Institute, Jacksonville Coalition for Equality, and Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

will serve as the . He has provided legal expertise and support for the American Civil Liberties Union, Equality Florida Institute, Jacksonville Coalition for Equality, and Jacksonville Area Legal Aid. Gregory Grant will serve as the Jacksonville Small and Emerging Businesses (JSEB) Administrator. Grant is the Assistant Director of UNF's Small Business Development Center and an Adjunct Professor at UNF, FSCJ, and Trinity Baptist College.

will serve as the Grant is the Assistant Director of UNF's Small Business Development Center and an Adjunct Professor at UNF, FSCJ, and Trinity Baptist College. Bill Delaney will serve as Council Liaison. He serves as UNF's Director of Strategy and Project Management. Delaney also serves as the co-owner and editor of The Jaxson, Modern Cities, and Edible Northeast Florida.

Deegan touted the diversity of the new appointments.