Rebecca Faircloth, 62, was sentenced to prison on Friday. Saturday morning she was found in medical distress.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death of an inmate who died Monday morning, after being sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Rebecca Faircloth, 62, was identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as the inmate who died.

She was arrested on May 31, 2021, on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Friday, Faircloth was sentenced to 10 years in the Florida State Prison, according to JSO.

In a report released Tuesday, JSO says Faircloth was found in medical distress Saturday morning, just one day after being sentenced to prison.

Police say minutes before the inmate was found, she was brought breakfast and was sitting upright and alert.

Emergency medical attention was administered, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the inmate to a local medical facility where medical efforts continued.

However, Faircloth was pronounced dead on Monday.

Upon initial information indicates the inmate possibly had an undetermined medical episode.

JSO says the inmate did not have any contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to the medical emergency.