ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are urging people who live on A1A between Guana National Reserve and Vilano Beach to stay home until conditions improve.

St. Johns County Emergency Management says the roadway between Guana River Road and Carcaba Road "is impassable."

If you have a life-threatening emergency, officials urge you to call 911 as high-water vehicles are able to access this area.

(Last updated 2:30 p.m.)