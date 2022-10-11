Water floods businesses near Doctors Lake in Clay County, officials say water higher than Ian

With high tide at 2:30 p.m., county officials say, and it will take some time for the water to recede.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Clay County officials say water levels are higher than what the county saw during Hurricane Ian along the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake.

With high tide at 2:30 p.m., county officials say, and it will take some time for the water to recede.

Residents who need help to leave the affected area can call the call center at 877-252-9362 and if it’s an immediate emergency, dial 911.

Businesses near Doctor's Lake Marina are flooded, including a shop at the marina that sells sundries and water items.

As a reminder, county officials remind residents to not drive through standing water as you don’t know how deep it is.

“While rain may continue as the bands pass through, we anticipate that it will subside a little bit as well,” said Mike Ladd, Deputy Director of the Division of Emergency Management in Clay County. “However, the big problem right now, is as broadcasted, the three to four feet above ground level storm surge is starting to materialize."

Ladd says assessment crews have gone out to Black Creek, Doctor’s Inlet and the St. Johns River. All of those crews came back with significant flooding events or significant flooding observations.

“We will continue those assessments this afternoon through government facilities. And then again another more deliberate damage assessment tomorrow during the day, the emergency operation center will stay fully activated through the night and tomorrow.”

Ladd says in Rosemary Hill, the yard waste fee has been waived until the 21st of November in order to help get debris cleaned up.