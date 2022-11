Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please call 904-824-5550.