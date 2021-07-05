Closures, sandbags, and resources in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

First Coast News is monitoring important closures, emergency information and delays that might impact you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way towards our area, First Coast News is monitoring important closures, emergency information and delays that might impact you.

This article is organized county-by-county. If you have knowledge about a closure or important emergency information to share that is not listed, please email news@firstcoastnews.com.

*LATEST MAJOR UPDATE: All Ware County Schools' offices and campuses will be closed Wednesday, July 7. More information below.

Here are some important links to bookmark:

Airport Information:

Tampa International Airport will suspend flights at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Jacksonville International Airport will remain open as long as flights are still operational. Customers need to reach out to their individual airline to see if their flight is delayed or canceled due to weather conditions.

Alachua County:

Sandbags are available for residents on Monday, July 5, from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Wayside Park located at 11855 N.W. US 441. There is a limit of 10 bags per person.

Bradford County:

Bradford County will be conducting pre-filled sandbag distribution operations at the Bradford County Public Works site, located on West Market Road. The entrance to the yard will be closed to westbound traffic

Monday, July 5, 2021 – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – 7 a.m. – TBD

In addition, self-serve sites have been set up at Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 40 & Station 90. Please bring your own shovel if you use those sites. Click here for more information about sandbags.

Camden County:

Residents are encouraged to report damage in Camden County caused by thunderstorms, tornadoes, tropical storms, wildfires, or man-made incidents.

Camden County Emergency Management Agency has partnered with Orion Damage Assessment System to assist citizens with reporting damage.

Clay County:

Parts of Clay County are vulnerable to flooding, historically this is true for properties along the Black Creek River Basin. You can monitor river levels and rises by clicking here.

To find out your evacuation zone, click here.

Clay County offers a notification system known as ALERT Clay County. This system provides Clay County residents and business owners the ability to receive emergency notifications on their home, business and cell phones as well as through text and email. These alerts include evacuation notices, flash flood warnings, tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, notices of missing persons, etc.” To sign up click here.

Duval County:

Duval County offers a notification system known as ALERTJax. You can sign up for notifications to receive the latest emergency information, by clicking here.

Duval County School District offices and campuses are open for normal operations Tuesday. Any changes in status will posted to this website.

In the past, evacuation zones have been primarily based on the category of approaching storm. New scientific data that includes other factors has allowed Duval County to better define evacuation zones for Duval County. Click here to learn more about your evacuation zone.

The City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division maintains a registry of clients who have been identified as persons with Special Medical Needs. These individuals require assistance during evacuations and sheltering. Click here for more information.



Flagler County:

Flagler County officials have canceled Waste Pro services in the unincorporated areas for Wednesday due to anticipated high winds in the county. These services have been rescheduled for Saturday.

Flagler County offers a notification system known as ALERTFlagler. This system provides Flagler residents and business owners the ability to receive emergency notifications on their home, business and cell phones as well as through text and email.

These alerts include evacuation notices, flash flood warnings, tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, notices of missing persons, etc.”

Glynn County:

Sign up for the CoreRED Emergency Notification System by clicking here.

You can Tune FM Radio to 104.9 to check out Glynn County's Emergency Advisory Radio System

Nassau County:

Nassau County offers a notification system known as ALERT Nassau. This system provides residents and business owners the ability to receive emergency notifications on their home, business and cell phones as well as through text and email. To sign up, click here.

Putnam County:

As Tropical Storm Elsa gets closer, Putnam County is getting prepared. A local state of emergency has been declared, and the emergency operations center will be partially activated at 8 a.m. on July 6. Sandbags will be available at 7:30 a.m. at the Huntington Landfill, East Palatka Community Center, Bardin Fire Department, and Chesser Sand Pit. More information here.

Rain bands that come across the area will contain high winds, so ensure yard items are secure.

St. Johns County:

St. Johns County's emergency notification system provides residents with critical information during emergency situations including severe weather, unexpected road closures, water advisories and more. The Alert St. Johns system replaced the Code Red system, so it is imperative that residents sign up for these critical notifications.

For more information, click here or call 904-824-5550.

Union County:

Union County officials say river levels have dropped considerably over the past few days and that this will not be an Irma scenario. However, Union County will most likely experience flash flooding in the normal problem areas.

County personnel will be on standby and respond to any downed trees/powerlines, road washouts, etc.

Ware County:

Due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, all Ware County Schools offices and campuses will be closed Wednesday, July 7.

All athletic events and practices scheduled for Wednesday have also been canceled.