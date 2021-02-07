VERIFY: Putting valuables in dishwasher won't protect from water damage

A viral Facebook post claims putting objects in the dishwasher will protect them from flooding, but our VERIFY team found that's not the case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane season has arrived, meaning preparations should start now. First Coast News is helping you to get ready for big storms that may lie ahead.

A viral Facebook post shared before Hurricane Irma in 2017 claimed dishwashers are waterproof and can be used to protect valuables from water damage during flooding caused by hurricanes or tropical storms.

THE QUESTION

Will storing your valuables in a dishwasher guard them from water damage during flooding?

THE SOURCES

GE

Environmental Protection Agency

THE ANSWER

False.

WHAT WE FOUND

The Facebook post making this claim generated more than one million shares.