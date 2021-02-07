VERIFY: Putting valuables in dishwasher won't protect from water damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane season has arrived, meaning preparations should start now. First Coast News is helping you to get ready for big storms that may lie ahead.
A viral Facebook post shared before Hurricane Irma in 2017 claimed dishwashers are waterproof and can be used to protect valuables from water damage during flooding caused by hurricanes or tropical storms.
THE QUESTION
Will storing your valuables in a dishwasher guard them from water damage during flooding?
THE SOURCES
THE ANSWER
False.
WHAT WE FOUND
The Facebook post making this claim generated more than one million shares.
According to the EPA, in the case of severe flooding, water can come up through the pipes, which could damage your belongings inside. Also, GE said its appliances are not waterproof.