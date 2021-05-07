County-by-county | Here are the possible impacts Elsa could have where you live

x
The following is county-by-county list on the projected impacts Tropical Storm Elsa could have on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast should expect to feel impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa with a continued stormy pattern late Tuesday through Wednesday. The biggest impact to monitor will be heavy rainfall and stronger, damaging winds in severe storms. Here are the projections in your county.

*Please continue to monitor this story as it may change with the forecast.

Duval

Credit: First Coast News
Projected Tropical Storm Elsa impacts on Duval County

St. John/Flagler

Credit: First Coast News
Projected Tropical Storm Elsa impacts in St. Johns, Flagler counties.

Clay/Putnam

Credit: First Coast News
Projected Tropical Storm Elsa impacts in Clay, Putnam counties.

Inland, Northeast Florida

Credit: First Coast News
Projected Tropical Storm Elsa impacts inland Northeast Florida.

Inland, Southeast Georgia

Credit: First Coast News
Projected Tropical Storm Elsa impacts inland Southeast Georgia.

Glynn/Camden

Credit: First Coast News
Projected Tropical Storm Elsa impacts in Glynn, Camden counties.

