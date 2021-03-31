How 'robot dogs' are helping to keep Air Force service members safe

Though they look nothing like Lassie, these robot dogs can be life-saving.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Tyndall Air Force base unveiled a new twist on man's best friend meant to protect the lives of service men and women.

The "robot dogs" will help to secure the base in case of a threat, according to the United States Air Force.

The official name for the robot dogs are Vision 60 Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGVs), the Air Force said. They use a combination of computers, cameras and other detection devices that can help scout threats on base before anyone is exposed to them.

Though they look nothing like Lassie, these robot dogs can be life-saving.

Three Q-UGV robotic dogs are expected to arrive at Tyndall Air Force base in Panama City shortly and will be incorporated into the 325th Security Forces Squadron.