Although they might look cute, an invasive monkey species that has been spotted on the First Coast could possibly be dangerous.

A dozen sightings have been confirmed of the feral species: the rhesus macaque.

First Coast News obtained two videos and several photographs taken of the monkeys. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials call the reports credible, a likely expansion of the feral monkey population in Central Florida.

The monkeys carry -- and shed -- the Herpes B virus, which can be fatal to humans. It’s being called a “low risk, high consequence” possibility.

The animals are also physically imposing with “strong arms, a very strong bite [and] large canine teeth.”

You can track recent reports of all invasive species here.

You can learn how to avoid contact with the monkeys – and what to do if contact occurs here.