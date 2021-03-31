Perp takes joyride in locomotive on Florida Central Railroad, causing about $60,000 in damage

After getting inside, the person took the locomotive onto the tracks, damaging two switches worth about $30,000 each.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many train buffs fantasize about the thrill of being at the controls of a real locomotive, but this isn't the way to do it.

The Florida Central Railroad reported to the Anchula County Sheriff's Office an unknown person took a joyride on one of their diesel engines, according to the sheriff's office.

Some time between March 24 and March 28, the person broke into one of the locomotives parked in Newberry, a 1959 EMD GP 18, the sheriff's office said. Because the locomotive was locked, it is likely the perpetrator broke in through the locomotive's window.

After getting inside, the person took the locomotive onto the tracks, damaging two switches worth about $30,000 each.

Anyone with information on the break-in is urged to call Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).