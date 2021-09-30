Heavy police presence in St. Augustine as officers search for shooting suspect

Police are urging residents to avoid the area near 215 Anastasia Blvd.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Several officers with the St. Augustine Police Department are looking for a man accused in a shooting near Anastasia Boulevard Thursday night.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area near 215 Anastasia Blvd.

Officers are looking for a man in his 20’s last seen wearing a black shirt and blue saggy pants.

At this time, police have not released any information on the victim's condition.

Residents are being asked to call 911 if they see or come in contact with someone matching this description.