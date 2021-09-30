Clay County dive team searching pond for evidence after 2 school buses shot with BB gun last week

A juvenile has been arrested after deputies say they shot a BB gun at two Clay County school buses earlier this week.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching a retention pond Thursday for evidence in reference to last week's incident where two school buses had their windows shot out.

The pond is located near Henley Road and Talisman Drive.

The incident happened Tuesday of last week in the 2800 block of Henley Road, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

There was one student on each bus at the time both were struck, deputies say. The students were each transported to school by different means.

No one was injured during the shooting.

During the investigation, deputies learned both shots came from the same area near Henley Road and Talisman Drive in Middleburg.

Detectives later found that a juvenile was a person of interest and spoke with that individual and their parent.

Based on the information gathered, the juvenile was arrested.