'He made sure the voiceless had a voice:' Life of activist Benjamin Frazier honored at celebration of life

Dozens of people showed up to pay their respects to a man whose accomplishments speak for themselves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The life of Jacksonville community activist and Northside Coalition leader Benjamin Frazier was honored at a celebration of life event Saturday.

Frazier, 73, died after a courageous nine-month battle with cancer.

A viewing was held Friday night at Bethel Baptist Church, followed by one on Saturday before the service.

Sitting in the first row for the service were Frazier’s wife, daughter and son. Family, friends and loved ones filled the seat behind them, a room full of love.

He made history in 1979 as the first African American to anchor a major news show in Jacksonville. He started the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville in 2015 and was a key player in the fight to removed confederate monuments

Just last October, his advocacy went worldwide when he was invited to speak in front of a United Nations Council in Switzerland.

“He was very proud of that moment and being able to speak in front of such an audience," Kelly Frazier, his daughter, told First Coast News.

Many city and state leaders also attended his funeral to honor the work he did.

“He made sure the voiceless had a voice, and he did it all with undying love for our city and people, thank you," said Mayor Donna Deegan.

"Those here have no doubt that his legacy will live on through his family, the lives he changed, and the organization he founded to fight injustice," said The Northside Coalition.