Celebration of life event for activist Benjamin Frazier to be held Saturday

Ben Frazier, 73, was a civil rights activist in Jacksonville. He died last week after a courageous nine-month battle with cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The life of Jacksonville community activist and Northside Coalition leader Benjamin Frazier will be honored at a celebration of life event next weekend.

Frazier, 73, died after a courageous nine-month battle with cancer.

A viewing will be held July 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church located at 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville.

Another viewing will be held at 9 a.m. at the same location on July 8, which will be followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m.

"In the memory of our beloved Founder President Ben Frazier, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the condolences and support we have received," reads a press release from The Northside Coalition. "We hope you all join us to honor his remarkable life and legacy."