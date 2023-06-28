Jacksonville artist excited for vibrant future of Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix Arts District has teamed up with developer, Future of Cities, whose CEO pioneered the Wynwood Arts District in Miami. They plan to revitalize Phoenix.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The future of a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s urban core could soon be looking a lot more vibrant.

A Miami based developer, Future of Cities, has teamed up with the Phoenix Arts District to revitalize the Phoenix neighborhood, which is just north of Springfield.

The project took a big step Tuesday night as rezoning legislation was introduced at city council.

It’s a prospect that excites Malcolm Jackson, an artist who grew up in the area.

Jackson looked at the wall on a building near Market and 14th street covered from top to bottom in art from local artists.

"And then you have Christy Frazier. One of her older pieces she did here in her mastery with mirror works has always been fascinating to me."

The murals have only been around for a little under a decade.

"I guess about 2015, 2016 when these murals started going up this place became interesting and finding out word that artist studios was coming in and that got me more excited like oh you know here's my chance now being a Springfield Eastside kid," Jackson said.

It's a hidden gem in the urban core, but word is getting out.

Future of Cities' CEO helped pioneer the Wynwood Arts District and Jackson could see it coming to Jacksonville.