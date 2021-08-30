Watch: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Jacksonville Monday

He will be joined by City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Interim County Health Officer, DOH-Duval Tito Rubio.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Jacksonville Monday.

He will be joined by City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Interim County Health Officer, DOH-Duval Tito Rubio.

He will be speaking at 10 a.m. from the Department of Health Building, located at 900 University Boulevard North. You can watch live here.





In related news:

Last week, a judge ruled in favor of several Tampa Bay-area attorneys and parents who filed a lawsuit challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

This means individual school districts have the power to decide whether to require students and staff to wear masks, without fear of a financial penalty from the state.

The lawsuit, claiming the governor's ban on mandating masks in schools violates the Florida Constitution, was first filed on Aug. 6. It was presented virtually before Florida Judge John Cooper this week after he previously denied the state’s effort to dismiss the lawsuit.