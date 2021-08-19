VERIFY: Yes, this photo of severely ill COVID patients lying on the ground in Jacksonville waiting for monoclonal therapy is real

The person who took the photo says he's "never seen people so sick. Moaning, crying, unable to move."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Aug. 17.

COVID patients began lining up Tuesday at the Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center to receive monoclonal therapy. Thanks to a recent order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, people infected with COVID-19 are now able to receive the antibody treatment without a prescription or medical referral.

The Question

Is this photo, posted on Reddit Thursday, claiming to show severely ill COVID patients lying on the ground at the Main Library waiting for monoclonal therapy real?

The author of the photo wrote:

"Everyone please be careful - whether you are vaccinated or not. My husband (vaccinated, but positive) has been waiting 2+ hours for monoclonal therapy and he says he has never seen people so sick. Moaning, crying, unable to move."

Around noon Thursday, 22 hours after it was posted, the photo had nearly 250 comments and nearly 800 "up votes," the system Reddit uses to allow its users to increase the visibility of posts.

The Sources

The City of Jacksonville, Florida

The Answer

Yes, the photo is real. First Coast News reached out to city officials Thursday morning seeking validity of the image. Nikki Kimbleton, director of communications/public affairs for Jacksonville, sent the following statement:

"The volume of patients at this state operated facility more than doubled yesterday. There were wheelchairs on hand, but at the time these pictures were taken, all of the available wheelchairs were in use. In order to support the State of Florida in their efforts to provide this important treatment (that they’ve contracted out to CDR Maguire), JFRD and COJ are providing triple the number of wheelchairs, additional seating for those waiting in line and signage that directs patients to alert someone if they need any type of assistance."

What We Found