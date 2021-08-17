LIST: Where to get monoclonal antibody treatment in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monoclonal antibody treatment is now available in Jacksonville.
The monoclonal antibody treatment is for patients 12 and older who have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19. Patients needing treatment should be a high risk for progression to severe illness, hospitalization, or death.
The treatment is approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization.
It is recommended that the treatment be administered as soon as possible following a diagnosis or exposure within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
- The Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center will be the new location of the city's Regeneron Antibody Treatment site beginning Tuesday. The new site will be open Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The previous site was at the JFRD mobile emergency trailer on East Bay Street.
- Crucial Care Offering Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies Treatment
– Crucial Care now offers monoclonal antibodies treatment, known by the brand name Regeneron, for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The treatment is available either by referral or on a walk-in basis, and Crucial Care has administered the therapy to over 600 patients since it became available. Crucial Care is the only non-hospital location administering monoclonal antibodies in Northeast Florida. The treatment can reduce hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by up to 70 percent. More info on how to book here.