LIST: Where to get monoclonal antibody treatment in Jacksonville

– Crucial Care now offers monoclonal antibodies treatment, known by the brand name Regeneron, for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The treatment is available either by referral or on a walk-in basis, and Crucial Care has administered the therapy to over 600 patients since it became available. Crucial Care is the only non-hospital location administering monoclonal antibodies in Northeast Florida. The treatment can reduce hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by up to 70 percent. More info on how to book here.