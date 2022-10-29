Fishing for red snapper might be limited in 2023

While some believe the red snapper population grew, others claim overfishing.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of red snapper season is two weeks, but in 2023, one might not be able to take home their usual amount.

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is considering adding more limits. Passionate fisherman like Lori McBride, who calls Jacksonville home, believes there's plenty of fish to go around.

"It's not fair to cut back on the red snapper," McBride said.

However, officials say they are experiencing overfishing. An advisory panel with the SAFMC recommended the recreational annual catch limit in 2023 for red snappers from about 30,000 to just over 19,000. One council member spoke with First Coast News off camera.

They said other members on the council argued about overfishing, which is depleting the breeding population. The public will have a chance to weigh in before the council makes their final decision. To McBride, she hopes officials will reconsider the limits.

"Everybody in Jacksonville knows those numbers don't match up," McBride said.