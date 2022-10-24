Speed limitations could be coming for boaters along Georgia's coast in an effort to protect Right whales

It's a proposal the Georgia Ports Authority says could cost the state billions while others argue if we don’t do something know the Right whale will become extinct.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A new proposal could reduce speeds for large ships coming into our ports.

The new proposal would change the speed into which captains can travel along the cost. Boats as small as 35 feet they would limited to ten knots.

Georgia’s offshore is a calving ground for right whales, meaning ships would have to comply with the mandate from Nov. to April.

"Charter captains on boats that are going out, who would normally be at speed to get out in the fishing grounds. They're no longer at 10 miles an hour, they're not going to be able to make these trips," Capt. Andy Jones, a St Simon’s boat owner, said.

The National Marine Fisheries Service, who is proposing the amendment, says without it right whales could face extinction. Since 2020, there have been four vessel strikes in U.S. waters that left calves or mothers seriously injured or dead. Officials say In all instance boats were traveling over 20 knots.

The proposed rule would: (1) modify boundaries of current speed restriction areas (2) include most vessels greater than or equal to 35 ft (10.7 m) and less than 65 ft (19.8 m), (3) create a Dynamic Speed Zone framework to implement mandatory speed restrictions and (4) update the speed rule's safety deviation provision.

Economic concerns about the speed limitations are echoed by the Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director, Griff Lynch.

He wrote a letter against the proposed change estimating nearly 1300 cargo ships would be diverted from Georgia port facilities, a loss of nearly $3.8 billion in revenue.

The letter goes on to say; “The negative economic impact of this proposed rule equates to the loss of an estimated 1,283 diverted cargo ships destined for Georgia port facilities… equating to an estimated $3.8 billion in revenue for Georgia businesses, 26,820 Georgia jobs, $1.3 billion in personal income and $1.85 billion in GDP.”

Capt Jones questions if the speed restriction really make a difference.

"How much of this is blunt force trauma? And how much of this is propeller strikes? I really haven't seen a lot of data, showing us what is what is causing the problems. And personally I know of no one that has struggled whale, and I know a lot of people on the water," Jones said.