JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!

The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street.

Notable features include a 'Crystal Lake Fish Camp' scene complete with Jason Voorhees holding a head and a fishing line.

If you like what you see, you can vote for them in the annual Murray-Hill-O-Ween yard decorating contest here.