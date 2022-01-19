Crews battle fire at Grumpy's restaurant in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Grumpy's in Middleburg caught fire Wednesday night. Firefighters got the blaze under control just before 9 p.m. Fire Chief Michelle Cook told First Coast News no injuries were reported. It was unknown late Wednesday what caused the fire. The state fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate, Cook said.

Many bystanders watched as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. About 10 fire trucks were on the scene including a ladder truck that was extended to the top of the building. There were fire and singe marks on the roof and smoke coming out of the structure.