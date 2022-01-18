Watch: Video shows moment semi smashes into Jacksonville hardware store

The traffic signal is clearly visible in the dash camera video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained exclusive new video from the moment a semi truck plowed into the front of an ACE Hardware store on Jacksonville's Westside early Friday evening.

Five people were injured, including two children.

The traffic signal is clearly visible in the dash camera video.

The semi truck driver's light was green at the time of the crash.

Two of those injured after the crash into Bennett’s Ace Hardware on Beaver Street are Dennis and Keith Bennett, co-owners of the store.

The victims injured were inside the building as well as inside of a vehicle, fire officials said.

The area where the crash happened has been boarded up. The building has since been condemned by the city.