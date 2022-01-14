Multiple people injured, including children, after semi smashes into Ace Hardware building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a crash at Cahoon Road and Beaver Street after a semi truck smashed into a building.
Five people have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, including two children. Officials confirmed three people have serious injuries from the crash.
People were injured inside of the building as well as in the vehicle crash.
The building hit was Bennett’s Ace Hardware on Beaver Street.
Beaver Street is completely shut down while officials respond to the crash.
The hazmat team is responding to the wreck.
No further details were immediately available.
Please use caution and avoid the area.
First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update you with the latest information as soon as it is available.