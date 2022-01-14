Multiple people injured, including children, after semi smashes into Ace Hardware building

Beaver Street is completely shut down while officials respond to the crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a crash at Cahoon Road and Beaver Street after a semi truck smashed into a building.

Five people have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, including two children. Officials confirmed three people have serious injuries from the crash.

People were injured inside of the building as well as in the vehicle crash.

The building hit was Bennett’s Ace Hardware on Beaver Street.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Cahoon rd and Beaver st involving multiple cars with a semi hitting a building…the hazmat team and the special operations team is enroute…one person is trapped and there is a fuel leak… Avoid the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 14, 2022

Beaver Street is completely shut down while officials respond to the crash.

The hazmat team is responding to the wreck.

No further details were immediately available.

Please use caution and avoid the area.