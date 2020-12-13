FHP: Man killed after being hit by SUV on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 31-year-old died Saturday night after being his by a vehicle Saturday night on I-295 in Jacksonville.
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was on the right shoulder next to his vehicle, which was disabled. Then, he went onto the road into the path of an oncoming SUV driven by a 39-year-old woman. The man fell to the ground, but was hit by the SUV's undercarriage.
The man was later pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.