FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-295 SB near Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more people are injured after a crash on I-295 South near Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said it was a two-vehicle crash that ended with a vehicle going into a line of trees.

Two of the victims died on the scene and the two other individuals were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The right southbound lane is currently blocked and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

First Coast News will update this story as more information is released.