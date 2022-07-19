'Resilient and feisty:' Family of 13-year-old girl killed by pellet gun remembers her as loving young teen

Rebecca Fraser's family confirmed she died Friday after she was shot by a pellet gun on July 4.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A First Coast family is mourning the loss of a young teen they described as resilient, feisty and someone who loved her family and friends.

Rebecca Fraser's family said the 13-year-old girl died Friday after she was shot in the eye with a pellet gun on July 4.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, detectives are investigating the incident as an accident.

The spokesperson said the suspect, named in the incident report as a 12-year-old boy, hasn't been charged.

The report said Fraser was shot in the eye and had a seizure. She was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital, and her family said she was put into a medically induced coma, but died Friday. Fraser donated four of her organs.

Rebecca Fraser's older sister, Emily Fraser, said her sister loved doing just about anything outside, like riding four-wheelers.

"She had the funniest laugh that made everyone around her laugh too," Emily Fraser said. "She liked to always be around family and friends. She was very chatty and friendly, at least most of the time. Rebecca was very resilient and feisty."

Emily Fraser said her sister was one of 11 kids ranging in age from 2 to 17-years-old.

She said Rebecca Fraser just finished seventh grade and was getting ready for her last year of middle school and was excited to start high school soon.